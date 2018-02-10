NEW ORLEANS - More than 140 catch basins across New Orleans are missing their tops, and city officials say the theft of the covers are on the rise.

A spokesperson for Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Office said the Department of Public Works is aware of the issue and prioritizing replacing missing covers near schools. The city says it costs between $250-500 to replace a single catch basin cover.

Officials say the majority of the uncovered catch basins are concentrated in the Lower Ninth Ward area, so a new program is aimed at curbing thefts there. The 2-month program will replace some catch basin covers with tops that include locks. If those covers say in place, the crews will replace the remaining covers with the new locks.

Residents can report missing catch basin covers by calling 311. If you see someone steal a cover, or see someone selling a cover, contact the New Orleans Police Department.

