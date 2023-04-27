New Orleans carjackers sentenced to more than 40 years in federal prison

Harold Foster and Marc Dalton were arrested after a high-speed chase on Downman Road.

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans men will spend more than 40 years in federal prison after being convicted in two violent carjackings.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Marc Dalton and Harold Foster, both 31, were sentenced this week after a federal jury found them guilty of two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced Foster to 44 years imprisonment and Dalton to 41 years and six months.

Both men were convicted for armed carjackings that took place in New Orleans on April 10 and April 12 in 2020.

According to prosecutors, Foster and Dalyon carjacked someone at the Eastside Cash and Carry convenience store on Chef Menteur Highway on April 10. Both men held the victim at gunpoint and briefly kidnapped him before abandoning him on the side of the road, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Two days later, Foster and Dalton carjacked two people on St. Peter Street. Like the first carjacking, prosecutors say the two men kidnapped the victims and then abandoned them on the side of the road.

