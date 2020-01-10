Woman faces life in prison for allegedly killing 22-year-old in Mid-City double shooting

Video surveillance caught Breonna leaving the scene on foot with a gun in her right hand after the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman is facing life in jail for the June shooting and murder of a women in Mid-City.

Breonna Green, 26, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Lashonda Temple, attempted second-degree murder of a second woman, and obstructing justice in a homicide investigation.

Police say on June 3, three women were seen leaving an apartment at the Marquis Apartments in the 2600 block of Poydras street, after visiting their co-worker who was identified as Breonna Greens boyfriend.

Green, who had just gotten home from work, followed the three women outside to their car where they got into an argument.

Green then allegedly fired a gun at two of the three women.

22-year-old Lashonda Temple was killed from a single shot to the chest and the other victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot in her left bicep.

The third woman was not harmed.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office secured a murder indictment on Oct. 1 against Green for the June double shooting.

Green faces a life in prison if convicted for second-degree murder.

The attempted murder charge could bring her 10-50 years and the obstruction charge is punishable for up to 40 years.

Green turned herself in several days after the shooting and was arrested and booked in Orleans Justice Center jail, June 8, on suspicion of murder.

She has remained in custody in lieu of a bond originally set at $210,000 Magistrate Commissioner Albert Thibodeaux.