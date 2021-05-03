New video shows man accused of killing Tulane officer kicked out of Harrah's for not wearing a mask

Shallerhorn was issued a summons for trespassing and released. Later that night, police say he shot and killed Tulane police officer Martinus Mitchum

NEW ORLEANS — New video shows the man accused of killing a Tulane police officer last week at a high school basketball game in New Orleans was kicked out of a casino the same morning because of his refusal to wear a mask inside.

The police bodycam video obtained by our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate is from early morning February 26th. John Shallerhorn’s refusal to wear a mask inside Harrah’s Casino prompted workers to call police. Officers caught up with him near a group of slot machines.

“You’ve got to put a mask on,” one officer tells Shallerhorn on the video.

That officer tells Shallerhorn if he doesn’t wear a mask then he’ll have to leave.

“What happens if I don’t leave,” asked Shallerhorn.

“You’re going to jail,” said the officer.

That’s when Shallerhorn decides he’ll leave instead of putting on a mask and isn’t happy about it. As he walks away, he makes comments to an officer before turning back and yelling “Good night, baby.” That led to a shuffle with officers who then put Shallerhorn in handcuffs. Once outside Shallerhorn continues his frustration about masks.

“When I go to Walmart don’t wear a mask. I went to Home Depot, don’t wear a mask. So, if I can go to these places and don’t wear a mask and I come here and I don’t, that’s discrimination,” said Shallerhorn.

Once it was over Shallerhorn was issued a summons for trespassing and released. Later that night he would be the man who police say shot and killed Tulane police officer Martinus Mitchum during a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School.

“This is a tragic, tragic loss,” said police chief Shaun Ferguson Monday during a news conference.

Ferguson said Mitchum was working an off-duty security job at the game and tried to escort Shallerhorn out because of an altercation with a staff member.

“He then initiated a violent confrontation by striking the employee in the face,” said Ferguson.

While there are reports that confrontation was because Shallerhorn refused to wear a mask, police have not confirmed that.

“This entry to the game, they were collecting tickets for the game, they were taking temperatures for the game, they were ensuring that everyone was complying with the COVID guidelines,” said Ferguson.

It’s those same guidelines Shallerhorn had no intention of complying with earlier in the day while at that downtown casino.

Shallerhorn is booked with first-degree murder of a police officer and armed robbery. Police say he robbed someone in the parking lot during that basketball game before the shooting.

