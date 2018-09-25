NEW ORLEANS - It has been two months since two men opened fire on a crowd of people gathered at a popular strip mall on Claiborne Avenue, killing three people and injuring seven, but no arrests have been made, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison announced Tuesday.

Harrison did say that police believe they have identified some 'prime suspects' in the case, but are asking for the public's help. To that end, Crimestoppers has hiked the reward for information in the case to $12,500 from $10,000.

Harrison, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials addressed the public, asking for help in solving the crime.

"We can not do it alone," she said. "There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence."

Police believe the as-yet-unnamed gunmen were targeting Jeremiah Lee, who was among those killed in the incident.

