N.O. East shooting left man dead Wednesday

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East Wednesday night.l

According to police, just before 6 p.m., Seventh District officers were called to the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

The is no further information available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity is not known at the moment but The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the information after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Homicide Detective Matthew Riffle is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.