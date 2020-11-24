NOPD officer saves 7-year-old's life after St. Roch double shooting

Officer Daniel McCreary examined the youngest victim and seen that her lungs were about to collapse and placed a chest seal on the little girl.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police officer is being recognized for saving a child's life after a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

New Orleans Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of North Prieur Street, just after 1:20 p.m., when they found a 15-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fifth District police said, Officer Daniel McCreary examined the youngest victim and saw that her lungs were about to collapse and placed a chest seal on the little girl.

An ambulance took both children to the hospital and they are expected to survive.

New Orleans detectives are gathering evidence to figure out who could have done the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is asked to contact them at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.