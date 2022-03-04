NOLA teen arrested after two Sunday carjackings, one unsuccessful

ST ROSE, La. — A New Orleans teenager is in jail Sunday after an attempted carjacking in St.Rose, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said just after 5 p.m., they responded to the scene at a gas station on Airline Highway after an elderly man said "two black male subjects", one of them armed with a gun and both described as having long black hair, tried to steal his car.
Investigations revealed that there was only one subject involved, a 16-year-old male.
The teen was unsuccessful because he dropped the keys, according to deputies. The subject then got into a dark-colored 4 -door Honda sedan and drove away headed towards Kenner.
The Sheriff's Office released that the teen is the same person involved in a Jefferson Parish carjacking Sunday morning.
The teenager's parents were notified of his wrongdoings and helped officials track him down.
Deputies said no injuries were reported in the incident but a bigger police presence will be in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation and Anyone with information that may be related to this event is asked to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783- 6807 or (985) 783-1135.
