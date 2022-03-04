NOLA teen arrested after two Sunday carjackings, one unsuccessful

Investigations revealed that there was only one subject involved, a 16-year-old male.

ST ROSE, La. — A New Orleans teenager is in jail Sunday after an attempted carjacking in St.Rose, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said just after 5 p.m., they responded to the scene at a gas station on Airline Highway after an elderly man said "two black male subjects", one of them armed with a gun and both described as having long black hair, tried to steal his car.

Investigations revealed that there was only one subject involved, a 16-year-old male.

The teen was unsuccessful because he dropped the keys, according to deputies. The subject then got into a dark-colored 4 -door Honda sedan and drove away headed towards Kenner.

The Sheriff's Office released that the teen is the same person involved in a Jefferson Parish carjacking Sunday morning.

The teenager's parents were notified of his wrongdoings and helped officials track him down.

Deputies said no injuries were reported in the incident but a bigger police presence will be in the area.