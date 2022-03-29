NOPD: 1 dead in Central City double shooting

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead. Police say the shooting happened overnight at the intersection of South Derbigny and Josephine streets.

The NOPD said they received reports around 3:43 a.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No additional information is currently available.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen, or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.