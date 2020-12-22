NOPD: 17-year-old arrested following spree of 6 armed robberies

New Orleans police are now searching for 18-year-old Tyron Davis who they say was linked to six incidents between Dec. 17- 20.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 17-year-old is in custody and another man is wanted following a spree of six armed robberies in three days across New Orleans' Algiers area last week.

New Orleans police are now searching for 18-year-old Tyron Davis who they say was linked to six incidents between Dec. 17- 20.

An armed robbery in the 6400 block of Woodland Drive on December 17, where two armed subjects allegedly stole the victim’s black Nissan Sentra sedan.

An armed robbery in the 3000 block of Rue Parc Fontaine on December 19, where two armed suspects took a wallet and cell phone from the victim.

An armed robbery in the 3000 block of Woodland Drive on December 19, where two armed subjects reportedly robbed a victim of money and fled in a black sedan.

An attempted armed robbery on December 20 in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, where two armed suspects attempted to rob a victim of his vehicle. The victim refused and sped away. One of the armed subjects allegedly fired a single shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking it near the window and causing the window to shatter.

An armed robbery on December 20 in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard, where two suspects – one of which was reportedly armed – stole the victim’s wallet. The suspects reportedly fled in a black Nissan sedan.

An armed robbery on December 20 in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Drive, where two armed suspects allegedly robbed the victim of cash from his wallet.

Police say officers responding to an incident on Dec. 20 found a black Nissan matching the description of the stolen vehicle. After trying to flee from officers, the car was abandoned and police arrested the unnamed 17-year-old who had two handguns.

The NOPD said the 17-year-old confessed to his involvement in the crimes and further investigation linked Davis to the incidents.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Davis is wanted on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents or Tyron Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.