NOPD: 18-year-old and 16-year-old arrested for shooting that injured 5 people on Bourbon Street

Dashawn Myre was booked on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they arrested an 18-year-old and 16-year-old in connection with the Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people early Sunday morning.

Dashawn Myre was booked on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying weapon, and resisting an officer.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, about a block from Canal Street. There were three male victims and two female victims.

Police said there was an argument, and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting into the crowd.

Myre was detained for questioning after the incident, and police determined that he was involved in the shooting.

