NOPD: 19-year-old reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Quinnira Brumfield who was reported missing on Monday.

Police say Brumfield was last seen on January 8 in the 2200 block of Bartholomew Street. She had traveled to Memphis Tennessee, then to Miami Florida and then to Orlando Florida.

Anyone with information that can help locate Quinnira Brumfield should contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or the Fifth District at (504) 658-6050.