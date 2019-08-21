NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 7th Ward, police officials said.

First District NOPD officers responded to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue around 3 p.m., where they found an unidentified 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was not listed Tuesday night.

Police said they were investigating the attack and no further information was available.

The shooting was the second of the same day that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released her long-term plan to curb gun violence in the city.

A man was also shot in the Treme neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police officials ask anyone with information about these crimes to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.