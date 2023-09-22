NOPD arrests a man and female juvenile after 7th Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the 7th Ward Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Henriette Delille Street around 12:30 p.m. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.
A man was detained at the scene for questioning. NOPD later announced that a man and a female juvenile were arrested in connection to the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.