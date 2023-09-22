x
Crime

NOPD arrests a man and female juvenile after 7th Ward homicide

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Henriette Delille Street around 12:30 p.m.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — The  New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the 7th Ward Thursday. 

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Henriette Delille Street around 12:30 p.m. The man died at the hospital from his injuries. 

A man was detained at the scene for questioning. NOPD later announced that a man and a female juvenile were arrested in connection to the shooting. 

No other information is available at this time.

