NOPD arrests a man and female juvenile after 7th Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the 7th Ward Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Henriette Delille Street around 12:30 p.m. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

A man was detained at the scene for questioning. NOPD later announced that a man and a female juvenile were arrested in connection to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.