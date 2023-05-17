NOPD announces arrest in I-10 Service Road shooting that left a mother dead

44-year-old Henry Talley Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning for the shooting death of 28-year-old Asia Davis.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that a suspect was arrested for last weeks shooting off Interstate 10 in New Orleans East on Wednesday during a press conference.

44-year-old Henry Talley Jr. was arrested in the 2600 block of Governor Nichols Street Wednesday morning for the shooting death of 28-year-old Asia Davis.

Eight others have also been arrested in homicide investigations since last week.

Davis was shot near the intersection of Mayo Road and South I-10 Service Road, just yards away from busy I-10. After the shooting, neighbors said Davis was left fatally wounded in front of her apartment complex in the middle of the service road, in clear view of passing traffic until police arrived.

Talley was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder.