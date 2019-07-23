NEW ORLEANS — A teenager faces serious charges after police discovered he was the one who allegedly tried to rob a man at gunpoint but was instead shot by his would-be victim.

Last week, New Orleans Police Department officials announced they were investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Friday night in New Orleans East, at the 7600 block of Forum Boulevard near Paris Road.

According to initial NOPD reports, a man was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown person with a gun who demanded he get out.

Instead, the man in the vehicle grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect twice.

Wounded, the unknown suspect ran off and the police were called. An NOPD investigation was opened and the search began for the attempted robber.

SEE: NOPD: Would-be carjacking victim shoots armed robber

On Tuesday, NOPD officials announced they had found the suspect, a 16-year-old, after he showed up to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined he was the alleged armed carjacker. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, NOPD officials said.

Officials also said there was another suspect at the scene Friday night who was apparently unarmed.

They ask anyone with further information on the incident to call police at 504-658-6070, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-111.