Teen arrested by NOPD for connection to six auto thefts

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for auto theft in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS —

A 16-year-old boy was charged with stealing several cars on Tuesday in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East on the 7800 block of Sand Street.

Upon arrival, NOPD said they found several stolen cars, along with key fobs in the possession of the 16-year-old suspect, who was then arrested at the scene.

Laptop computers and a drone were found inside one of the cars. According to the department, “two cars were stolen from the Second District, one from the First District, one from Mississippi”, while two additional vehicles have not yet been located.

A search warrant to enter the home of the teen helped officers discover more than the stolen cars.

With the aid of Second District and Eighth District detectives, officers also recovered a firearm and two airsoft guns located inside of the home.

NOPD says the teen suspect is being charged with auto theft.