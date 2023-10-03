NOPD makes a second arrest in Walgreens double homicide investigation

US Marshals arrested Ladonte Richardson, 20, for his involvement in last December’s shooting that left Kentrell Ancar, 21, and a 17-year-old girl.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man they say was involved in the 2022 fatal double shooting outside a Gentilly Walgreens.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Ladonte Richardson on Tuesday for his involvement in last December’s shooting that left Kentrell Ancar, 21, and a 17-year-old girl dead.

NOPD V.O.W.S. officers found Richardson at a home in the 6200 block of Wadsworth Drive in Gentilly and arrested him without incident.

He was booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

“Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Section detectives developed and positively identified Richardson as an additional perpetrator in this incident. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Richardson on two counts of second-degree murder,” the NOPD said in a report.

The fatal double shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens on the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue.

Richardson is the second person to be arrested in the investigation.

On January 20, VOWS officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Townsend T. Grant on two counts of second-degree murder.