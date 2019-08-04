NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a man Sunday they say killed a 35-year-old in Algiers last week, NOPD officials said.

Eugene Weathers, 40, was arrested in Uptown Sunday afternoon. He is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Johnathan Simmons, 35, who was killed in the 1000 block of Wagner Street on the morning of April 1, officials said.

Weathers was arrested in the 3200 block of S. Carrollton Avenue after he was seen stealing a car near the Uptown street intersection with Earhart Boulevard, officials said.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder and carjacking. His bond amount was not set as of Sunday evening.

Around 8:40 a.m. on April 1, NOPD officers responded to reports of shots fired on Wagner Street in Algiers. When they arrived, they found Simmons shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene by University Medical Center staff shortly after, officials said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, police said. Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene of the shooting on April 1, implying there are more suspected connected to Simmons' death.

Police released surveillance pictures of two cars that were seen leaving the 1000 block of Wagner Street shortly after the shooting.

Two cars were seen leaving the scene of the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Algiers, police said. They ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111(photo courtesy of NOPD).

On Wednesday, police also released surveillance footage showing a man wanted for questioning in connection to the killing. It's unclear in the video if that man was Weathers.

According to court records, Weathers has been booked on multiple charges in Orleans Parish spanning back to the mid 1990s, including armed robbery in 1996 and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2011.

NOPD officials said that anyone with information on the incident can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.