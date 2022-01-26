NOPD: Arrest made in mid-December homicide investigation

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 32-year-old John F. Duncan Jr. for the shooting death of a man on December 17, 2021

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department made an arrest Wednesday for a homicide that happened in December.

According to the NOPD, just after 4:30 p.m. that Friday, officers were called to the intersection of North Broad and Dumaine streets after a report of an aggravated battery by shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives with the NOPD Homicide Unit were able to positively identify Duncan with an investigation and a warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder.

Duncan was located and arrested on Jan.26 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.