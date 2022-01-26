NOPD: Arrest made in mid-December homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department made an arrest Wednesday for a homicide that happened in December.
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 32-year-old John F. Duncan Jr. for the shooting death of a man on December 17, 2021.
According to the NOPD, just after 4:30 p.m. that Friday, officers were called to the intersection of North Broad and Dumaine streets after a report of an aggravated battery by shooting.
When they arrived, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives with the NOPD Homicide Unit were able to positively identify Duncan with an investigation and a warrant was obtained for one count of second-degree murder.
Duncan was located and arrested on Jan.26 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300.