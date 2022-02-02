NOPD arrest suspects in 4th district carjacking

Police say 24-year-old Roderick A. Moliere and two teenage juvenile males demanded the victim’s vehicle keys while he was parked.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested three people for an armed carjacking on Monday, January 31, near the 2600 block of General Meyer Avenue.

Police say 24-year-old Roderick A. Moliere and two teenage juvenile males were armed and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys while he was parked. The victim handed over his keys, and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

NOPD Third District units located the suspects in the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Highway after the vehicle was tracked.

When police arrived the three suspects attempted to speed off in the vehicle, but they ran into a fixed object at the location. After the crash, investigators say the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and found three loaded firearms.

Moliere was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, and both juveniles were booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The suspects are charged with the following:

Moliere

armed robbery

armed robbery with a firearm

17-year-old

armed robbery

armed robbery with a firearm

illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

resisting arrest (allegedly driving when they attempted to flee the police)

16-year-old

armed robbery

armed robbery with a firearm

2 illegal possession of stolen firearm charges (charged with a second count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm that was reported stolen during an auto burglary in the Third District)