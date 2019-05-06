New Orleans Police announced the arrest of four people believed to be responsible for a series of attempted murders and carjackings throughout New Orleans.

Cornell Sparkman, 18, is facing 17 counts, including three attempted murder and three armed carjacking charges.

Arrested alongside him were two juvenile suspects, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. After the three were arrested, police took a 15-year-old into custody in relation to the investigation.

None of the juvenile suspects were identified by police because they are minors.

The 16-year-old faces 14 counts, including four counts of attempted murder and three counts of armed carjacking.

The 17-year-old is looking at one count of armed carjacking.

The third juvenile suspect, the 15-year-old, faces six counts, including four counts of attempted murder.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said the arrests underscore a trend in the New Orleans area.

"Juveniles, we believe, are responsible for auto burglaries and auto thefts," he said. "There are individuals we believe will be responsible for numerous crimes that we have not closed at this time."

Ferguson also gave details about the arrest of another 18-year-old, Theron Glover, who is facing 105 charges. Police believe he was responsible for a quadruple homicide in May.

The carjacking ring and Glover may be related, Ferguson said.

"We believe there may be some sort of nexus," he said at the press conference, adding that investigators believe Glover did not work alone.