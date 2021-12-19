'Grand Theft Auto' | NOPD announces arrests in recent carjackings

The four suspects arrested were DeQuantis Ford a 19-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced that they have arrested four suspects for nine incidents, including multiple carjackings, armed robberies, and auto theft. The incidents happened between December 19 and December 21.



The four suspects arrested were DeQuantis Ford a 19-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female.



NOPD says they received information on Tuesday, December 21, around 2:30 p.m. through their investigation that revealed the suspects were at a location in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say they arrived at the location, and SOD Tactical units executed the warrants. The four subjects were arrested and multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered at the location.

"I want to commend investigators from the First, Second, Fifth, and Sixth districts, VCAIT unit, and our Special Operations Division for mobilizing quickly and collaborating across districts to stop this group from preying on the citizens of this city,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

Officials do not believe an organized group is behind the string of carjackings.

"I really believe some of our juveniles, they're just a loss. And they look at this as a video game like Grand Theft Auto. And they think that they can just run up on a car. Carjack someone and it's a game to them, " said Shaun Ferguson.

Today @NOPDNews Police Chief Shaun Ferguson partially blames video games like Grand Theft Auto at a press conference discussing 4 teenagers being arrested for 9 crimes committed which included car jacking — JD Carrere WWL-TV (@jdcarrere) December 23, 2021

Investigators will continue to analyze whether the four suspects arrested are involved in other recent incidents that have happened over the last several weeks.

Ferguson hopes these individuals will be fully prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.

"The juveniles are definitely looking at this as possibly a game, but it's not a game whatsoever. That is why we as the criminal justice system, must hold them accountable for their actions," said Ferguson.





Below is a list of incidents the four subjects have been linked to, according to the NOPD:

Armed Carjacking - 500 block of Lowerline St 12/19/2021 4:11 p.m.

13-year-old juvenile male

Attempt Armed Robbery 2400 Block of N Johnson 12/19/2021 5:33 p.m.

13-year-old Juvenile male

Attempt Armed Robbery N Roman/ Almonaster 12/19/2021 5:39 p.m.

13-year-old juvenile male

Armed Carjacking - 4100 block of Annunciation Street - 12/20/2021 10:24 p.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02

15-year-old juvenile female

16-year-old juvenile male

13-year-old juvenile male

Attempt Carjacking - 4200 South Prieur St -12/20/2021 11:30 p.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02

15-year-old juvenile female

16-year-old juvenile male

13-year-old juvenile male

Auto Theft - 7900 block of Freret Street - 12/21/2021 3 a.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02

15-year-old juvenile female

16-year-old juvenile male

13-year-old juvenile male

Attempt Carjacking - 8300 block of Freret St - 12/21/2021 6:21 a.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02

15-year-old juvenile female

16-year-old juvenile male

13-year-old juvenile male

Armed Carjacking - 1100 block of Lowerline St - 12/21/2021 at 6:34 a.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02 LA RS 14 64.3

15-year-old juvenile male LA RS 14 64.3

16-year-old juvenile male LA RS 14 64.3

13-year-old juvenile male LA RS 14 64.3

Armed Robbery with a gun - 1500 block of Philip Street - 12/21/2021 at 6:40 a.m.

DeQuantis Ford B/M 9-30-02

15-year-old juvenile female

16-year-old juvenile male

13-year-old juvenile male