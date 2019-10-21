NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police officers arrested 33-year-old Baron Sopsher Monday for a shooting in Little Woods that happened less than 24 hours earlier.

According to New Orleans Police Department detectives, around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sopsher was reportedly beating and strangling a woman he dated when she reached for a handgun hidden in his pants.

Sopsher took the gun back and shot the woman in the leg and then left the scene, an NOPD spokespersons said.

Having also accidentally shot himself during the fight, Sopsher was found at a hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, Sopsher was arrested and booked with multiple battery charges, child endangerment, and carrying a weapon illegally.

