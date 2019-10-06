New Orleans Police arrested a man who attempted to rape a woman Saturday morning in Audubon Park.

According to police, the unidentified woman was exiting the bathroom around 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, when Até Dumas tried to sexually assault her. Police say the woman escaped and reported to attempted rape to police.

Based on her description, police were able to identify Dumas as a suspect and arrested him near the intersection of Audubon and Fountainbleau Streets later that day. Dumas allegedly punched an officer in the face and attempted to escape during his arrest.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives connected Dumas to an unrelated aggravated assault at the intersection of Audubon and Green streets that same morning.

Dumas was arrested and booked for attempted first degree rape, aggravated assault, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.