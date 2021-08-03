NOPD arrests suspect in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5

Five men were struck by bullets, including the unidentified second shooter, according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested the man they believe opened fire on Bourbon street this weekend, wounding five people.

Markez Jefferson, 22, was booked with five counts of attempted second-degree murder just a day after police released surveillance images showing him near the scene of the shooting.

According to police, Jefferson was arguing with another man when the two of them pulled out guns and opened fire on eachother near the corner of Bourbon and Orleans around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Five men were struck by bullets, including the unidentified second shooter. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

On Monday, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that a city crime camera caught the whole thing on video. Police released images from that camera, showing a man who appears to be Jefferson at the scene.

Jefferson was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail before noon on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Police also arrested Nathan Saavedra in connection with the shooting on one count of obstruction of justice.

Both suspects were arrested in St. Bernard Parish, according to NOPD.

Police continue to search for Kareem Carter, who is wanted for his involvement in the shooting. Carter is wanted for illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, according to NOPD.