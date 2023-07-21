NOPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 4-year-old

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Lake Kenilworth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man for a Thursday night homicide in New Orleans East.

Police say that the victim was a four-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Lake Kenilworth. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 4-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigators figured out that the incident actually happened at a home in the 7000 block of Martin Drive.

The man was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of negligent homicide.

No other information is currently available.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the NOPD Special Victims Section Child Abuse Unit at 504-658-5523.