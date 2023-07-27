Man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries, police recover 6 stolen guns

Police say 19-year-old Keddrick Butler Jr. was involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Eighth District in July.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they recovered six stolen guns when they arrested a man for multiple vehicle burglaries on Wednesday.

Police identified 19-year-old Keddrick Butler Jr. as a suspect in the July vehicle burglaries that happened in the Eighth District.

A light blue Honda Civic was used during the burglaries, and two victims were assaulted with a firearm. Detectives determined that the Butler was in possession of the Honda Civic, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Wednesday, police found Butler and the Honda at a home in the 900 block of Boston Street. He was arrested at the scene. Investigators found 12 firearms in the home, and six of them were reported stolen in auto burglary incidents.

Butler was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, 27 counts of auto burglary, and multiple firearm violations. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.