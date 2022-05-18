NOPD arrests teen who locked guard in bathroom before escaping youth center

The arrest comes a month after Jonathan Sheard, Jr. escaped the Bridge City facility on River Road.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD on Wednesday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jonathan Sheard, Jr. after his escape from the Bridge City Center for Youth back in April.

Sheard was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred near the intersection of Burdette and Fig streets. Sheard was allegedly using the alias Lance Brown, and was charged with illegal possession of a stolen handgun.

During the arrest, police suspected Sheard may have been using an alias. Through investigation, police discovered that he had provided a false name and date of birth to officers, and that he was in fact Jonathan Sheard.

Sheard also has outstanding warrants in Jefferson Parish for aggravated escape, second degree battery, possession of contraband in a penal facility, second-degree kidnapping and simple robbery, each of which stem from his escape from the Bridge City facility on April 11.