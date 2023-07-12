NOPD arrests two suspects for stealing $300K in metal beams from proposed driving range

49-year-old Sherod Champ and was booked on Tuesday and 58-year-old Troy Forest was arrested last week.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department believe they've arrested the two men who allegedly stole metal beams and other materials in May from the Five O Fore Golf facility construction site, according to our partners at the Times- Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

NOLA.com says 49-year-old Sherod Champ and was booked on Tuesday with with one count of illegal possession of stolen things in the amount of $900,000. The other suspect 58-year-old Troy Forest was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things last week in connection with the May 20 thefts.

Uptown Recycling records showed that Forest sold metal for $3,422.40 and $10,424.64 on another occasion.

Two suspects were seen entering the construction site in May with a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. After entering the site, the suspects used heavy machinery to put large steel beams onto the flatbed trailer before fleeing the scene.

The stolen material were returned to construction site after a Crimestoppers tipster led police to a recycling business on Claiborne Avenue about two miles away.