NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate

NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested.

According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

If convicted, Fazande faces a minimum of five years in prison.

Fazande's arrest comes after a video allegedly showing her and 20-year-old Erica Nettles firing handguns out a car window on US90 was posted on social media. Police say the video was recorded on US90 near the Loyola Avenue Exit on Oct. 16.

Police are still searching for Nettles.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Erica Nettles, is asked to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.