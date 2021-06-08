NOPD asks for help identifying suspects in shooting of 9 in New Orleans East

The NOPD said the victims' injuries have ranged from minor to critical. One of the women was shot in the face.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators are looking to identify several people they believe were involved in a New Orleans East shooting over the weekend that injured nine people.

In surveillance video and still images released by the NOPD, four people are highlighted as suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. Several are seen in the footage holding what appear to be handguns.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of South Service Road of Interstate 10 in New Orleans East. Seven adults (three women and three men) and two teenaged boys were wounded in the shooting.

The nine are believed to be part of a gathering of teenagers hanging around "Da Perfect Spot," an event venue in the area. The venue's owner, O’Neal Bryant, said about 100 teens were outside his business that night.

He told WWL-TV that he had security on duty and felt safe enough to have three of his daughters with him. They all ended up ducking for cover.

“It sounded like maybe an AK or Mac 10, something like that,” said Bryant.

Before the gunfire and the chaos, Bryant went into Saturday excited. The teen party was supposed to be the first major event for his business. Bryant opened it in January. With COVID restrictions lifted, he finally was able to host a crowd.

The party was supposed to run from 8 pm to midnight. But around 10:30 Saturday night, Bryant heard gunfire.

“I just grabbed my daughter. We hit the ground and I see the bullets just flying over my head. I ducked and grabbed her, and we hit the ground. She’s screaming for her sisters, like where are my sisters, where are my sisters? I finally got my other daughters and we got them inside,” said Bryant.

Just hours before those nine people were shot, a march just a mile away led by mothers of murdered children called on the community to rally against gun violence.

