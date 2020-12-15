x
Crime

NOPD: 3 people shot in 'multiple shooting incident' in Algiers

The New Orleans Police Department said they are investigating a 'multiple shooting incident' in Algiers on Tuesday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say at least three people were wounded in a shooting in New Orleans’ Algiers neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department offered few details about the shooting other than that officers were “working a multiple shooting incident” in the 1500 block of Newton Street.

“About three victims were shot,” the brief statement from the police department said. At least one person has died at the scene.

This is a developing story. A WWL-TV crew is headed to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.

