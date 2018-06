NEW ORLEANS -- A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened near the corner of Lake Forest Boulevard and Crowder Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the 48-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the chest.

No other details have been released by police.

