NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department confirms that Saturday night’s shooting on South Claiborne Ave. was gang-related. The shooting left three people dead and seven other injured.

NOPD said Sunday afternoon that one of the men killed was found shot multiple times outside shops in the 3400 block of S. Claiborne was in fact the intended target.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Multiple sources in law enforcement told The Advocate the man was 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee. Those same sources told The Advocate that Lee was believed to be an affiliate of the 3NG street gang from Central City.

Another victim killed Saturday night, Kurshaw “Twin” Jackson, 38, was identified by family members to The Advocate.

The Advocate reported sources said Lee appears to have been the target of the two shooters.

Police are urging people with any information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. A $5,000 reward that leads to an arrest is being offered.

