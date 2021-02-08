NOPD: Bourbon St shooting suspects at-large; Parents turn in teenage son for Iberville shooting

It was a violent weekend in New Orleans with 17 people shot and two killed.

NEW ORLEANS — Bullets flew at Bourbon and Orleans early Sunday morning, sending hundreds of people running for their lives.

Tonight, police are searching for Kareem Carter and trying to identify another suspect. Detectives believe both are responsible for the shooting that wounded five people.

“One of the victims, we do believe, was a shooter in this incident,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “We do believe there is an exchange of gunfire between two individuals.”

Police say they still don't know what led to that shooting.

They're also at a loss as to what led to gunfire a short time later in the 1600 block of Iberville Street. That shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead. It also sent two 16-year-olds and a man to the hospital.

The suspect, himself a 15-year-old boy, is now in custody.

It was the parent of this 15-year-old suspect that turned him in, to ensure that family has closure,” Ferguson said.



Police have not identified the teen because of his age, but Chief Shaun Ferguson says the boy's mother did the right thing.



“It is a very difficult decision to make, a life-changing decision for the family as well as their loved one,” he said.

Sources tell our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the boy packed up and was getting ready to leave town before his mom turned him in. While detectives still don't know the reason for the shooting, Ferguson says it did not appear to be random.

