NEW ORLEANS -- Police are now looking for three men in connection with a Bourbon Street burglary.

The three men broke into a business in the 200 block of Bourbon Street before 6 a.m. on August 23.

Police said one man entered the business through the roof, cut a hole into a safe in the manager’s office and escaped with $26,000 while the others stood as lookouts in separate locations.

Police said they have surveillance video of the three men arriving in a dark gray hatchback that had a temporary license plate and a Lyft sticker.

One of the men who served as a lookout had teal hair; another had an “LA” Dodgers tattoo on his right hand, police said.

Anyone with information can contact NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

