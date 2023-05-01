NOPD Chief responds to recent car break-ins at sporting events with increased police patrols

The move comes after Pelicans, Saints officials express concerns to the police chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork responds to a series of vehicle break-ins at sporting events by increasing officer patrols in the area.

This comes after dozens of vehicles in a parking lot near the Smoothie King Center were burglarized during a Pelicans game on Thursday.

Officials for the Pelicans and Saints reached out to the police chief demanding the NOPD do more to protect residents and fans parking near the Smoothie King Center and Caesars Superdome.

The First District, Sixth District, and Eighth District will work in concert to patrol the hot spots Woodfork says.

District Investigative Units in those districts will also be deployed as they know what areas have been affected.

“Officials from both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have reached out and expressed concern about the incidents of vandalism and car break-ins that have occurred while people were attending events in our city,” said Woodfork. “They are seeking our help and we are actively working alongside both teams to protect the public and their property while they’re attending events.”