The NOPD District Commander accused of using excessive force after being caught on video grabbing a woman and tossing her to the ground during an arrest at French Quarter Fest, has been cleared.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, NOPD’s Force Investigation Team determined that Eighth District Commander Octavio Baldassaro’s actions “fell within the department’s Use of Force policy.”

A formal complaint was filed against Baldassaro in April, claiming he used excessive for while arresting then 21-year-old Taylor Bruce. Bruce, a nursing student at Southern University, was allegedly involved in a large fight in the French Quarter between two groups of people that police were attempting to break up when the arrest was made.

Video surfaced on social media soon after showing Baldassaro grab Bruce and pull her to the ground while restraining her.

"He didn't intend to throw her to the ground," Baldassaro’s attorney Eric Hessler said at the time. "That was an unintended consequence, but it happened. That should have been the end of it, but she comes back up after being ordered to stay on the ground and hits him with a heavy water bottle, a metal water bottle."

Bruce was then arrested for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and tampering.

“As I said from the start of this investigation, the NOPD took what happened that day very seriously and as always, we were committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation—and that’s what occurred,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Bottom line, this was an unfortunate incident for all involved, and it is always the goal of this department to never have to engage in this way.”

Ferguson added that he instructed his command staff to “take a deep dive” into the case and determine if there is a better way to handle the situation .