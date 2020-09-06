NOPD demonstrates rubber balls, tear gas after use against protestors during CCC protest

Ferguson said commanders on the bridge only gave the OK to use tear gas canisters. Rubber balls, also known as stinger rounds, were fired without approval.

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness video obtained by The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate shows a projectile, fired from New Orleans police, scramble a crowd of protestors that gathered on the Crescent City Connection last week.

On Tuesday, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Sgt. Todd Morrell, who heads up the Special Operations Division, gathered up examples of what they say was used -- with and without authorization -- to try to get the crowd of thousands off the bridge.

Ferguson said commanders on the bridge only gave the OK to use tear gas canisters. Rubber balls, also known as stinger rounds, were fired without approval.

The department is now investigating who fired those rounds.

Ferguson and Morrell also said sponge rounds -- essentially projectiles that contain tear gas, which disperses when they hit the ground -- and rounds that contain paint.

Morrell said those rounds were used to mark NOPD equipment since, he said, some protesters were able to steal some police gear.

Ferguson said someone from the department’s Special Operations Division fired two canisters of the rubber balls into the crowd without approval from commanders on the scene. Each canister holds 18 balls.

Images of injuries that protestors say they suffered on the bridge after officers fired projectiles have been sent to the NOPD.

Department leaders dispute the rubber balls, fired from a launcher, caused them. “This hurts significantly less than a paintball,” Morrell said, holding up one of the balls.

He said the department does not have any rubber bullets in its arsenal.

Ferguson said officers used the tear gas only as a last resort after speaking with some protesters. Some of those protesters dispute that.

"At some point in time, we have to restore law and order,” Ferguson said. “We're doing our best to do it through a dialogue first and do it peacefully as best as possible.”

The question remains who fired the stinger rounds. Ferguson said an investigation could lead to disciplinary action.

“Anytime anyone violates any policy we'll hold them accountable,” he said. “Just as you the community, you the media, hold me accountable for our actions in the Police Department, it is my job and the leaders of this organization to hold our employees responsible and accountable when they violate our policies.”

Ferguson said the department will release bodycam footage of the skirmish between police and protesters on Wednesday.

