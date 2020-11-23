NOPD detective arrested for DWI, placed on emergency reassignment

Police say the detective was off-duty and driving her own car at the time.

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD homicide detective has been arrested for DWI.

According to New Orleans Police, Det. Maggie Darling was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.

Police say Darling was off-duty and driving her personal vehicle at the time.

Darling was booked at the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and has since posted bond. She has been placed on emergency reassignment pending the outcome of an internal investigation.