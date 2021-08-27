2 arrested in murder of New Orleans police officer at Houston restaurant; Both were out on bond, DA says

Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was shot and killed outside a Houston restaurant. His friend was critically hurt.

HOUSTON — Two men have been arrested in the robbery and shooting at a Houston restaurant last weekend that killed a New Orleans police officer and critically injured his friend, authorities announced Friday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner were joined by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to announce the arrests.

They said numerous tips to Houston Crime Stoppers led to the suspects. Another person whose name has not been released, identified as a person-of-interest, is still wanted, Finner said.

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, are in custody after they were both arrested this week. The suspects are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Suspects charged identified as Frederick Jackson + Anthony Jenkins. "I pray this development provides some relief.." says Mayor Turner before Briscoe's funeral in NOLA

Both Houston suspects charged in NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe’s murder believed to be behind other Galleria-area robberies. Both suspects were out on bond.

Briscoe was visiting Houston with friends from the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade.

Robbery led to shooting in front of restaurant

Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek. When they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks. Minutes later, a gunman shot two of them during a robbery.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was killed even after everyone complied with the robber.

A friend of Briscoe's was shot and critically injured. That second victim was identified as 43-year-old Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy. He's still in a Houston hospital in critical condition. Friends say he remains in a coma.

$100,000 reward offered

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner initially announced the reward had been increased from $10,000 to $40,000, but this week Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta added another $60,000 for a total of $100,000.

Viewing, funeral services scheduled for Officer Everett Briscoe in New Orleans

Detective Briscoe's body arrived back in New Orleans from Houston earlier this week, days after he was shot and killed.