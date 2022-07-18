Arrest made after domestic dispute ends in deadly stabbing in New Orleans

The stabbing happened on July 16 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a 29-year-old is in custody after a deadly stabbing following a domestic dispute in New Orleans East on Saturday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened on July 16 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responding to the call reportedly found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The NOPD said homicide detectives determined the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute, and 29-year-old Kawanda Williams. Williams was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact the NOPD homicide section at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.