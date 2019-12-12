NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has a perimeter set in Gentilly around the 6400 block of Painters Street where a massive police presence has established itself in the neighborhood.

NOPD, Louisiana State Police and Levee District Police are all on the scene. Witnesses tell WWL-TV that they heard gunshots in the area, but aren't sure what happened.

Reporter Devin Bartolotta is on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.