x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD finds homicide victim in the street in 9th Ward

According to NOPD, police found the body of a man in the 2200 block of Deslonde Street.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Ninth Ward Tuesday.

Police said they found the body of a man in the 2200 block of Deslonde Street in the middle of the street according to Time-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Police determined the man had been shot at the location.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Crimestoppers increases reward for information on killing of Tickfaw man inside of his car

RELATED: Jefferson Gun Outlet shooting: A big question remains - Why?
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021