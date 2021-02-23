NOPD finds homicide victim in the street in 9th Ward

According to NOPD, police found the body of a man in the 2200 block of Deslonde Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Ninth Ward Tuesday.

Police said they found the body of a man in the 2200 block of Deslonde Street in the middle of the street according to Time-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Police determined the man had been shot at the location.

EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the time.

