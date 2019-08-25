NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot in a Hollygrove neighborhood Saturday night, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD responded at 9:17 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Hickory and Eagle streets.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, investigators sent out a notice saying one person had been shot during the incident.

But two additional victims were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals by private vehicles.

The two additional victims, both men police did not identify, were both taken to different hospitals, according to the NOPD. They had an undetermined number of bullet wounds, police said.

Officials said the initial victim was taken to the University Medical Center by paramedics.

NOPD officials did not give an update on the condition of the victims Sunday morning. They also did not provide any details about a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Anybody with information about this shooting can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.