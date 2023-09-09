NOPD investigating city's first shooting in a week

Before today, the last nonfatal shooting was reported on Sept. 1, and there hasn't been a homicide since Aug. 31.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Fillmore neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Cartier Avenue Saturday morning. A man was shot at least once.

It's the first shooting in the city since September 1, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Our partner's report says it is the longest the city has gone without a shooting in two years.

The last time New Orleans went a week without a shooting or killing was in 2021 during Hurricane Ida.

Before today, the last nonfatal shooting was reported on Sept. 1, and there hasn't been a homicide since Aug. 31.

“We hope this is the result of NOPD tactics like the proactive removal of guns from the street, combined with an organic ebb in violence, and that it will continue as a long-term trend," said Michael Hecht, organizer of the NOLA Coalition told NOLA.com.

