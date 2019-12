NEW ORLEANS — Four people were shot Sunday night in Central City, police said. One of the victims died at a hospital.

The shooting was first reported by a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson around 10:30 p.m.

The shooting happened where Washington avenue meets S. Rocheblave street, the report said.

