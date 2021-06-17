NOPD: Gunman in overnight murder on Elysian Fields Ave arrested

Officers responding to a reported shooting found a man lying in the neutral ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 59-year-old man they say was responsible for murder overnight on Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to the New Orleans Police, the deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields. Officers responding to a reported shooting found a man lying in the neutral ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said homicide detectives were able to identify Darryl Thomas as the shooter, and they got a warrant for his arrest. Thomas was later found, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the NOPD homicide detective Brittany Kimbrough at 504-658-5300.