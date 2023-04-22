x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD names suspect in killing of New Orleans teenager

Irving Allen, 28, is accused of murdering a teen on Thursday.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the man they believe killed a teenager in New Orleans East on Thursday night. 

Irving Allen, 28, is wanted for murder, after a Thursday night shooting on the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.  

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. That same night, two other teenagers were killed in separate shooting.

In a release, NOPD said Allen drives a Pontiac Grand Prix with a Texas license plate: KNX0520. 

Anyone with information has been asked by the NOPD to call Irving Allen in the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out