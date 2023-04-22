NOPD names suspect in killing of New Orleans teenager

Irving Allen, 28, is accused of murdering a teen on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for the man they believe killed a teenager in New Orleans East on Thursday night.

Irving Allen, 28, is wanted for murder, after a Thursday night shooting on the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. That same night, two other teenagers were killed in separate shooting.

In a release, NOPD said Allen drives a Pontiac Grand Prix with a Texas license plate: KNX0520.